Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

