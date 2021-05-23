Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.40. 2,057,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

