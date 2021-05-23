Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.92 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

