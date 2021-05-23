Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. 621,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,861. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

