Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

