Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.08. 759,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

