Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target lifted by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPMLF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 45,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,470. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

