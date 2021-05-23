Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. 786,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,160. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

