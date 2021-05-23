HC Wainwright Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $55.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

NYSE ADCT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 262,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

