Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021


Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SEPL traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,392. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £542.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.66.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Dividend History for Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

