BMO Capital Markets Increases Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $70.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $63.87. 268,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,191. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Monro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

