Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

ANGN stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 45,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

