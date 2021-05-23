$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the highest is $3.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $15.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $17.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.15 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $44.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.