$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $83.62 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

