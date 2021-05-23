The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of THG stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

