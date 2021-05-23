The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

PLCE opened at $91.89 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

