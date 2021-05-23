BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $50.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

