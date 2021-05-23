HSBC Upgrades Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) to “Buy”

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRNTY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Krones stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

