CIBC Boosts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 500.75 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

