Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $81.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.55.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.