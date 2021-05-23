EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Analysts expect that EQT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

