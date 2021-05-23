Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGAU. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.