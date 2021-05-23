Reviewing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -188.59% -796.57% -60.62% Silk Road Medical -61.58% -42.37% -26.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $18.13 million 9.44 -$46.80 million ($0.39) -2.92 Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 21.61 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -32.74

T2 Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for T2 Biosystems and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 148.25%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.97%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

