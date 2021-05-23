Contrasting Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Clene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Clene $210,000.00 2,731.71 -$19.28 million ($1.23) -7.83

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clene.

Volatility and Risk

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Clene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12% Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alberton Acquisition and Clene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clene has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.05%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

Clene beats Alberton Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.