Scotiabank Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFSTF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.
Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
