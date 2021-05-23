Scotiabank Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFSTF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

