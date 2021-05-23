Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

