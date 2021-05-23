Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Veolia Environnement from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.