Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $293.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.30 million to $301.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $327.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $355.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AKU opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

