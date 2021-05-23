Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Trainline has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.