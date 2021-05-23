Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,944 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIT. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

