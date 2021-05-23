Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

GBCI stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

