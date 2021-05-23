Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.27

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Veritex by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Veritex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 506,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

