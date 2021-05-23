AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 7.8%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.08 and last traded at $69.67. Approximately 2,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,382,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at $644,582,380.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

