Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.68

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

