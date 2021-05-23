Apria (NYSE:APR) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.27

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,576,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

