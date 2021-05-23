BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BWAY stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.33. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $2,709,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $7,621,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

