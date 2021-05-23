NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.10. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

