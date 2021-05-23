Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.15 on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

