Reviewing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 7 0 2.58 MongoDB 0 4 12 0 2.75

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus target price of $99.47, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $379.69, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -3.72% 0.02% 0.01% MongoDB -45.22% -648.36% -15.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 15.56 -$4.00 million $0.14 627.36 MongoDB $590.38 million 29.21 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -80.05

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

