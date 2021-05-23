TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

TriNet Group stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock worth $5,970,574 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

