adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $117.60 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

