Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.45 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

