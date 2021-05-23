Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.45 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
