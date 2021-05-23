Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.