Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
