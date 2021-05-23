Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of BHB opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
