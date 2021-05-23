National Bank Financial Raises Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.60

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$0.60 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on S. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

S stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.