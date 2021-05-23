Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ONC opened at C$3.60 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

