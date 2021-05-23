Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPG. Desjardins boosted their target price on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE SPG opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

