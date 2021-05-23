National Bank Financial Boosts Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$17.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEXA. National Bankshares upped their target price on Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources stock opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -112.82.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.