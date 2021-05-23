PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.59.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

