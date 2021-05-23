MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$26.25 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.74.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 483.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

