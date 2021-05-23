MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$26.25 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.74.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 483.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$31.21.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
